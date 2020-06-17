Second person arrested in suspected gang shooting in south Santa Rosa

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a second suspect Monday in last month’s gang-related shooting the Andy Lopez Unity Park that left an 18-year-old man seriously injured.

Jesus Alberto Mendez, 19, of Santa Rosa was the passenger in a vehicle a deputy pulled over about 12:30 a.m. Monday in Santa Rosa, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said. The traffic stop occurred near Stony Point Road and Sebastopol Road.

The deputy suspected the driver might be under the influence, she said, but he also recognized the passenger as being wanted in the May 14 shooting.

Mendez gave the officer a fake name, Wood said, but his true identity was discovered shortly thereafter and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The deputy recognized him as a gang member. He recognized his gang tattoos...And he found out he had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder,” she said.

Mendez was booked on one count of attempted murder and a gang enhancement and was being held at Sonoma County Jail on $2 million bail.

In a separate encounter with law enforcement, Mendez was arrested the day after the shooting on suspicion of obstructing police and fleeing officers.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. at the park on Moorland Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old victim on the ground. His injuries were not life-threatening.

On May 20, a teenage boy was arrested in the case. He was held without bail at Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Investigators have said the victim was in the park with a group of people who were drinking when a dark-colored car pulled alongside them. People inside the car yelled gang slogans at the group and at least one person fired several rounds in their direction before the car sped off.

The 18-year-old victim, whose name wasn’t released, was the only person wounded in the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.