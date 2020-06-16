Add this to our list of worries in these anxious times: coronavirus-containing clouds that waft into the air when a toilet is flushed.

Scientists who simulated toilet water and air flows say in a new research paper that aerosol droplets forced upward by a flush appear to spread wide enough and linger long enough to be inhaled. The novel coronavirus has been found in the feces of COVID-19 patients, but it remains unknown whether such clouds could contain enough virus to infect a person. The authors say the possibility of that mode of transmission calls for action in the midst of a pandemic - first and foremost, by closing the lid.

"Flushing will lift the virus up from the toilet bowl," co-author Ji-Xiang Wang, who researches fluids at Yangzhou University in Yangzhou, China, said in an email. Bathroom-users "need to close the lid first and then trigger the flushing process," Wang said, and wash their hands thoroughly if closure isn't possible.

Toilets and modern sanitation systems have been a huge boon to public health and life expectancy since the 19th century. Even so, people have long been leery of germs in bathrooms, and that wariness has only increased during the pandemic. But experts say most of us are focusing on the wrong aspect.

For all our paranoia about the surface of toilet seats - the tissue paper we oh-so-carefully lay down, the thin covers often offered in public stalls - germ transmission from skin contact is a relatively small health risk compared with what happens after you flush. That's when bits of fecal matter swish around so violently that they can be propelled into the air, become aerosolized and then settle on the surroundings.

Experts call it the "toilet plume."

The potential for airborne transmission of infectious disease via sewage has been the subject of research for more than a century, and the toilet plume's role has been scrutinized since the 1950s. Scientists who have seeded toilet bowls with bacteria and viruses have found contamination of seats, flush handles, bathroom floors and nearby surfaces. This is one reason we are told to wash our hands after visiting the john.

Even though public bathrooms are known to contribute to the spread of viruses that transmit via ingestion, such as the noroviruses that haunt cruise ships, their role in the transmission of respiratory viruses has not been established, said Charles P. Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona.

"The risk is not zero, but how great a risk it is, we don't know," Gerba, who has studied the intersection of toilets and infectious disease for 45 years, said of the potential for flushing to spread the coronavirus. "The big unknown is how much virus is infectious in the toilet when you flush it . . . and how much virus does it take to cause an infection."

A study published in March in the journal Gastroenterology found significant amounts of coronavirus in the stool of patients and determined that viral RNA lasted in feces even after the virus cleared from the patients' respiratory tracts. Another study in the journal Lancet found coronavirus in feces up to a month after the illness had passed. Scientists around the world are now studying sewage to track the spread of the virus.

Researchers say the virus's presence in excrement and the gastrointestinal tract raises the prospect of transmission via toilets, because many COVID-19 patients experience diarrhea or vomiting. A study of air samples in two hospitals in Wuhan, China, found that although coronavirus aerosols in isolation wards and ventilated patient rooms was very low, "it was higher in the toilet areas used by the patients."