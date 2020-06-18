Subscribe

What was life like in Sonoma County in 1880?

JANET BALICKI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2020, 6:21AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Travel back in time to Sonoma County in 1880. Hops are king and crews of lumbermen are busy felling trees on the banks of the Russian River.

Some of the county’s founding families are living here now. Gen. Mariano Vallejo is building a thriving commercial wine business on his ranch in Sonoma. And the Carrillo family, relatives of Vallejo by marriage, are homesteading in Santa Rosa.

Newsworthy events of the year included the patenting of the D.W.C. Putnam’s “Breaking Cart,” on Sept. 14. Designed to train young colts to pull a buggy, the device improved upon previous models, making the cart lighter, sturdier, and more comfortable for the trainer.

A month later a group of five Ursuline sisters, two novices and a postulant opened a “select school for girls” on B Street in Santa Rosa. The parochial school, which opened a week after the sisters arrived, developed into Ursuline Academy and finally into Ursuline High School.

Click through our gallery above to see other images of Sonoma County life in 1880.

