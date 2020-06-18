Sonoma County’s hotels, vacation rentals, campgrounds about to open amid continued coronavirus transmission

A revised public health order expected Thursday could clear the way for the out-of-area tourists that Sonoma County depends on to once again visit and stay overnight for days on end.

Hotels, vacation rental homes, campgrounds and resorts are among the business operations that will be authorized to restart under the next round of reopenings expected to take effect Friday, bringing a definitive end to the self-imposed isolation that had been fraying for weeks anyway.

The anticipated loosening of the public health mandate comes even as Sonoma County on Wednesday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that caused the shutdown of most public activity beginning in mid-March. Wednesday marked the second-highest total number of cases in one day since the start of the pandemic and was the fourth time in the past week the county has announced at least 21 new cases.

Sonoma County Tourism is hoping to put both travelers and local residents at ease through what it has dubbed a Safe Travels Promise that reminds visitors to observe local health regulations even if they are different from those at home.

It was developed, in part, in response to concerns raised since day-trippers began returning to Sonoma County over the Memorial Day weekend, taking advantage of renewed, if limited, opportunities to visit the region’s parks, restaurants and wineries, said Claudia Vecchio, president and chief executive officer of Sonoma Tourism.

Reports of crowds and people who were not wearing masks or maintaining appropriate social distancing were common, and Vecchio said feedback received by her organization reflected insecurity on the part of locals.

“It was pretty evident that there was a sense of uncertainty amongst our local residents,” she said. “So while we can’t go to each of them and help them be confident, it’s kind of our way of saying, ‘We’re going to make a pact, as much as we possibly can, with those who are coming in that they do need to abide by the safety protocols of our county.’ ”

It’s also a way of letting travelers know “that we’re taking safety and protocols very seriously, because, again, we see from the research that a place of safety is of paramount importance to travelers.”

Restoring the operation of overnight lodging is a significant step for an economy dependent on leisure travel, though locals may more eagerly await the opportunity once again to visit gyms, bars, movie theaters, day camps and other venues that may be listed in the order when it’s released Thursday.

But all businesses will be required to operate within the state and county guidelines for limiting the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 803 people in Sonoma County so far, nearly 30% of them in June, including 123 cases in the past week.

New infections have been reported this week in both skilled nursing and residential care facilities, among both residents and workers, “so that’s definitely a concern,” county Health Officer Sundari Mase said.

Residents and staff at Oakmont Gardens in Santa Rosa, for example, will be tested later this week after a worker became ill Thursday and later tested positive for the virus, said Constance Sablan, a spokeswoman for MBK Senior Living.

Sablan said county Public Health deemed testing of the person’s immediate department sufficient, but Oakmont administrators decided to test all employees and 142 assisted and independent living residents as a precaution.