Subscribe

Sonoma County’s hotels, vacation rentals, campgrounds about to open amid continued coronavirus transmission

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2020, 9:35PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A revised public health order expected Thursday could clear the way for the out-of-area tourists that Sonoma County depends on to once again visit and stay overnight for days on end.

Hotels, vacation rental homes, campgrounds and resorts are among the business operations that will be authorized to restart under the next round of reopenings expected to take effect Friday, bringing a definitive end to the self-imposed isolation that had been fraying for weeks anyway.

The anticipated loosening of the public health mandate comes even as Sonoma County on Wednesday announced 29  new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that caused the shutdown of most public activity beginning in mid-March. Wednesday marked the second-highest total number of cases in one day since the start of the pandemic and was the fourth time in the past week the county has announced at least 21 new cases.

Sonoma County Tourism is hoping to put both travelers and local residents at ease through what it has dubbed a Safe Travels Promise that reminds visitors to observe local health regulations even if they are different from those at home.

It was developed, in part, in response to concerns raised since day-trippers began returning to Sonoma County over the Memorial Day weekend, taking advantage of renewed, if limited, opportunities to visit the region’s parks, restaurants and wineries, said Claudia Vecchio, president and chief executive officer of Sonoma Tourism.

Reports of crowds and people who were not wearing masks or maintaining appropriate social distancing were common, and Vecchio said feedback received by her organization reflected insecurity on the part of locals.

“It was pretty evident that there was a sense of uncertainty amongst our local residents,” she said. “So while we can’t go to each of them and help them be confident, it’s kind of our way of saying, ‘We’re going to make a pact, as much as we possibly can, with those who are coming in that they do need to abide by the safety protocols of our county.’  ”

It’s also a way of letting travelers know “that we’re taking safety and protocols very seriously, because, again, we see from the research that a place of safety is of paramount importance to travelers.”

Restoring the operation of overnight lodging is a significant step for an economy dependent on leisure travel, though locals may more eagerly await the opportunity once again to visit gyms, bars, movie theaters, day camps and other venues that may be listed in the order when it’s released Thursday.

But all businesses will be required to operate within the state and county guidelines for limiting the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 803 people in Sonoma County so far, nearly 30% of them in June, including 123 cases in the past week.

New infections have been reported this week in both skilled nursing and residential care facilities, among both residents and workers, “so that’s definitely a concern,” county Health Officer Sundari Mase said.

Residents and staff at Oakmont Gardens in Santa Rosa, for example, will be tested later this week after a worker became ill Thursday and later tested positive for the virus, said Constance Sablan, a spokeswoman for MBK Senior Living.

Sablan said county Public Health deemed testing of the person’s immediate department sufficient, but Oakmont administrators decided to test all employees and 142 assisted and independent living residents as a precaution.

A private company also was brought in to do a deep cleaning of the facility, she said.

“The residents that we serve are the ones that are most at risk,” Sablan said. “We’re really trying to do absolutely everything we can to keep the virus out of our communities.”

Mase had said consistently that the county’s case numbers would rise as the economic reopening proceeded, but she has expressed reservations about the increased transmissions in senior care homes, among other group settings, as well as a pronounced disparity in the Latino community, which accounts for 76% of the county’s COVID-19 cases despite representing 27.2% of the population.

In a public address Wednesday, Mase said it was important for local residents to exploit available testing opportunities to ensure that anyone capable of transmitting the virus to others is aware they can spread it, whether or not they have symptoms.

But she also said she wanted to ensure people understood that the disparity highlights socioeconomic problems.

“This is not a matter of any sort of behavior,” Mase said. “The data point to these structural inequities across our county that communities of color experience, such as lower incomes, lack of access to health care, inadequate and crowded housing conditions, including having multiple families in one home due to the high cost of living.”

In Mendocino County, meanwhile, officials announced six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including four teenagers — part of a spike in cases involving people under age 35, who now account for 43% of the county’s 54 cases, according to a news release.

The county said eight recent cases have been traced back to end-of-school or graduation gatherings in the Ukiah area, while four others over the past week are connected to in-person church services in the Ukiah area.

In response, the Mendocino County Public Health staff began testing Wednesday at the Public Health Building, 1120 South Dora St. in Ukiah. The testing will continue from 7-10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who has been notified they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine