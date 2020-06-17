Book by Trump's niece may mar family image

It was a rare admission when President Donald Trump told The Washington Post last year that he regretted the way he treated his older brother, Fred Jr., who died of alcoholism. But he insisted that a subsequent financial feud with his late brother's children had been settled amicably, saying, "We all get along."

Now, however, Trump's niece - the daughter of Fred Jr. - has written a book slated to be published in July that could explode the image of a unified Trump family.

In a description of the book posted on Amazon late Monday night, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, is said to describe "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald."

Mary Trump plans to reveal the feuds that have long simmered within the family but until now have been largely masked by nondisclosure agreements and the limited public visibility of the president's siblings, The Daily Beast reported Sunday.

The book will include Mary Trump's account of her conversations with Donald Trump's sister, former U.S. appellate judge Maryanne Trump Barry, who does not speak flatteringly about her brother, according to The Daily Beast.

Mary Trump, who declined a Washington Post interview request last year to talk about her father's death, did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for the publisher, Simon & Schuster, confirmed that the book will be published July 28, declining to comment further.

Barry, reached by phone Monday, declined to comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Mary Trump's book, if it is as critical as has been reported, would mark a rare departure among the president's three living siblings and extended family members, who have largely refused to comment about him and have stayed out of public view. Its publication threatens to put the Trump family's internal tensions on prominent display months before the November election.

"They might be polite, but Donald's personality is one of dominance, and that includes his family," said Jack O'Donnell, a former Trump casino executive. "That is no fun for anyone."

Some of the friction appears to stem from a battle over the family fortune that erupted after the death of Fred Trump Jr.

The future president's older brother, Fred Jr., went to TWA's training facility in Kansas City, Mo., and flew briefly as a secondary pilot. He died of alcoholism in 1981 at 42 years old. His children, Fred III and Mary, thought they would one day receive what they believed was their father's fair share of the family wealth.

But 18 years later, when Fred Sr. died, Donald Trump and his siblings fought to keep most of the money for themselves, according to court records.

Fred III and Mary sued other members of the Trump family in 2000, alleging that their relatives had persuaded Donald Trump's father to change the will.

Donald Trump cut off family company payments that had been used to care for Fred III's son, William, who had cerebral palsy.

Trump told the New York Daily News at the time that "when [Fred III] sued us, we said, 'Why should we give him medical coverage.' "