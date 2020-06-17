Subscribe

Santa Rosa police investigate drive-by shooting

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2020, 9:27AM
Updated 31 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police were looking for the occupants of a silver SUV who shot at another SUV in a neighborhood Tuesday night, striking two cars but apparently missing their intended targets.

Several adults and children from the neighborhood, White Chapel Way near Exeter Drive in northwest Santa Rosa, were in the driveways when the shooting occurred, Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said. They weren’t injured.

Witnesses reported gunshots around 8:40 p.m. involving two SUVs, one chasing the other.

They told police that a newer silver SUV appeared to be chasing an older red SUV west on White Chapel and a confrontation between the drivers occurred at Exeter. An occupant of the silver SUV fired a handgun at the occupants of the red SUV, witnesses said.

Both vehicles fled and there was no indication anyone in the red SUV had been injured, Gloeckner said.

The red SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, struck a parked vehicle as it sped off and may have front end damage. It had a chrome stripe along each side, witnesses told police.

Two vehicles parked in driveways in the 2000 block of White Chapel were struck by bullets, Gloeckner said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (707) 543-3600.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine