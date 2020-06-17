Santa Rosa police investigate drive-by shooting

Santa Rosa police were looking for the occupants of a silver SUV who shot at another SUV in a neighborhood Tuesday night, striking two cars but apparently missing their intended targets.

Several adults and children from the neighborhood, White Chapel Way near Exeter Drive in northwest Santa Rosa, were in the driveways when the shooting occurred, Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said. They weren’t injured.

Witnesses reported gunshots around 8:40 p.m. involving two SUVs, one chasing the other.

They told police that a newer silver SUV appeared to be chasing an older red SUV west on White Chapel and a confrontation between the drivers occurred at Exeter. An occupant of the silver SUV fired a handgun at the occupants of the red SUV, witnesses said.

Both vehicles fled and there was no indication anyone in the red SUV had been injured, Gloeckner said.

The red SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, struck a parked vehicle as it sped off and may have front end damage. It had a chrome stripe along each side, witnesses told police.

Two vehicles parked in driveways in the 2000 block of White Chapel were struck by bullets, Gloeckner said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (707) 543-3600.