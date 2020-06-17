Santa Rosa police probing drive-by shooting in south end of city

Santa Rosa police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that injured a man walking along Santa Rosa Avenue late Tuesday night.

The victim, whose name was unavailable, was walking on the east side of the avenue near a fast-food restaurant about 11:40 p.m. when a southbound car with at least two occupants drove by, Sgt. Dave Linscomb said.

“It turned around into the northbound lanes and a gunshot came from inside the car, from most likely a passenger,” he said.

The man was struck in the elbow and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Initial reports said the car was a BMW.

Detectives continued investigating Wednesday, but there was no indication the victim knew the occupants of the car or why he was targeted, Linscomb said.