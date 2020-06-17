Subscribe

Santa Rosa police probing drive-by shooting in south end of city

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2020, 4:07PM
Updated 48 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that injured a man walking along Santa Rosa Avenue late Tuesday night.

The victim, whose name was unavailable, was walking on the east side of the avenue near a fast-food restaurant about 11:40 p.m. when a southbound car with at least two occupants drove by, Sgt. Dave Linscomb said.

“It turned around into the northbound lanes and a gunshot came from inside the car, from most likely a passenger,” he said.

The man was struck in the elbow and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Initial reports said the car was a BMW.

Detectives continued investigating Wednesday, but there was no indication the victim knew the occupants of the car or why he was targeted, Linscomb said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine