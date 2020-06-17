Why does COVID-19 spare some and kill others?
The novel coronavirus can be a killer - or no big deal. It can put a person in the intensive care unit on a ventilator, isolated from family, facing a lonely death - or it can come and go without leaving a mark, a ghost pathogen, more rumor than reality.
Six months into a pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 people globally, scientists are still trying to understand the wildly variable nature of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Among their lines of inquiry: Are distinct strains of the coronavirus more dangerous? Does a patient's blood type affect the severity of the illness? Do other genetic factors play a role? Are some people partially protected from COVID-19 because they've had recent exposure to other coronaviruses?
Much of the research remains provisional or ambiguous, and for now scientists can't do much better than say that COVID-19 is more likely to be worse for older people - often described as over the age of 60 - and for those with chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, lung disease and heart disease.
That describes tens of millions of people in the United States alone. It also isn't much of an explanation: The link between chronic disease and the severity of COVID-19 is more in the category of correlation than causation. The "why" of the matter remains unclear.
The issue of disease variability "is the most critical question about COVID," said Edward Behrens, chief of the rheumatology division at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"Why do some people get sick? Why do some people have no problem at all?" he said.
Social and demographic factors, including sex, race, ethnicity, income and access to quality health care, play major roles in how this pandemic affects people and who suffers the most. The ultimate goal of many researchers is to develop a personalized risk score - so that a person who has COVID-19, or remains vulnerable to catching the disease, would have some idea of how to navigate the pandemic.
One potential breakthrough was highlighted recently by Collins on his blog: Scientists developed an artificial intelligence tool that sorted the blood of COVID-19 patients and found 22 proteins that consistently appear among the patients who are severely ill.
At this point, such a blood marker only tells doctors what they can already see with their own eyes - a very sick patient. But if such a blood test and analysis could be rolled out early in the course of the disease, it could help doctors decide which patients are most vulnerable.
Blood-type research is also intriguing. This month, European scientists posted online a study - not yet peer-reviewed - that found strong links between variations on two places in the genome and respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients in Italy and Spain.
One, the ABO gene, determines blood type. The researchers found that patients who had Type A blood had a 50% higher risk of needing oxygen or a ventilator. Type O blood seemed to have a partial protective effect.
Why that gene matters remains unknown, according to co-author Andre Franke, a professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kiel in Germany. The genetic variant may cause the risk by being associated with inflammation.
Another possibility is that Type A blood is associated with small blood clots that characterize some severe COVID-19 cases. And "there may be other things cooking in that region" of the genome, Franke said.