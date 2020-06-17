Why does COVID-19 spare some and kill others?

Even with all the focus on the virus, and its potential mutations and dosages, the most critical factor is the person getting infected - the "host." Not everyone hosts the virus the same way. The human immune system is "a complicated tangle of pathways and partners," as Collins puts it.

It's conceivable, Collins said, that some people have immune systems that are better primed for this new invader because of previous exposure to genetically related coronaviruses. That's still highly conjectural.

The immune system not only can be protective, it can also go haywire and make an illness catastrophically worse. If the immune system is an army that attacks infections, molecules called cytokines are the messengers that tell the troops what to do to beat back the invader. Too few cytokines, and the defense will be too weak, allowing the infection to progress. Too many, and the commands become a cacophony that causes an erratic and overreactive immune response - a cytokine storm.

"The army goes crazy and just sort of does more damage than they would intend to do," said Behrens, of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"You start making too many cytokines all at the same time. Now your immune cells are confused. They're trying to do everything all at once," he said. "Now it's no longer the virus that's killing you, it's the immune system that's killing you."

Some children infected with the coronavirus have a severe, sometimes fatal Kawasaki-like syndrome. It affects multiple organs - "the gut, the heart, the skin, the eyes," Behrens said - and research by his team suggests it is a cytokine storm. Behrens hopes the team's study of children with COVID-19 will also shed light on why some adults get so sick.

Quickly identifying a storm of cytokines, which can be detected in blood tests, is key, he said. In March, CHOP developed a rapid diagnostic test, which delivers patients' results in a day. But there's much more to learn.

"What is their particular storm? Where in the process are they? Which drug should we pull off the shelf?" Behrens said. "That kind of personalized precision medicine is the holy grail for all this."

In the United Kingdom, health officials have released two different measures of risk. One developed by the National Health Service looks at age, gender and very granular medical factors such as whether you have preexisting conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Those at low risk are asked to social distance as the economy reopens. Those at higher risk are asked to "shield," which means staying inside as much as possible and avoiding contact with others.

Jennifer Lighter, a hospital epidemiologist at NYU Langone, found that obesity was the No. 1 risk factor in her hospital system among those younger than 60. Patients with a body mass index between 30 and 34 - obese under CDC definitions - were two times as likely to be admitted to the ICU than patients with a BMI under 30. Those with a BMI of 35 and over were three times more likely to die than those with a healthy BMI.

"As we are opening up the nation, one idea is to consider opening up by risk groups," Lighter said.

In the broadest sense, the risk of a bad outcome is pretty clear. It's better to be young and healthy if the coronavirus pays a visit.

Among the 238 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for the virus after an outbreak on the ship, only two required hospitalization, according to a new study from the CDC. One out of 5 reported no symptoms at all.

Older people suffer from immunosenescence. Their immune systems become "dysregulated." Casanova describes this as "the inevitable descending slope of life from about the age of 18 or 19."

The median age of people who died in virus-ravaged northern Italy was 81.

"The difference between catching COVID and dying is so stark the older you get, it's important to recognize that," said Carl Heneghan, director of the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University. In the U.K., there's been "virtually no excess death" for people under age 45 since the pandemic began, he said.

Another wrinkle: People who have little history of viral infections tend to have more severe reactions when they get infected later in life.

"You have to try and stay healthy, get fit," Heneghan said. "If you've got diabetes, you've got to lose weight and moderate that. If you do all those things, your risk of dying is small, or very small."