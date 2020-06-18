Sonoma County eyes extension to Sonoma State University contract for second coronavirus surge

Sonoma County’s top health official said facilities at Sonoma State University that have so far been used sparingly to house patients with COVID-19 and homeless people amid the coronavirus pandemic will be needed through early September, setting up a potential clash with the university’s mid-August start to the fall semester.

County officials, led by Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, have yet to reach agreement with SSU on an extension through August or September, although campus officials have already provided one extension to the initial 90-day contract signed in early April and worth up to $5 million.

The contract called for up to 580 beds, spread between the university’s recreation center and two student housing developments on the southeast side of the Rohnert Park campus. They would be used to house residents with mild COVID-19 symptoms and others in isolation protocols, as well as vulnerable homeless people.

As of Wednesday, 98 of the 114 spaces were occupied by at-risk homeless individuals, and 122 people total had used the dorms for isolation protocols or quarantine.

The campus space was set aside earlier this spring to handle a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases that did not happen. But the county’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, said a second wave may still loom, foreseeing a potential need for the SSU facilities beginning in mid July and continuing through the first week of September.

“We don’t want to be in a position where we don’t have a place for an alternate care site if we do end up having another surge,” Mase said.

The county’s contract with the university gives clear veto authority to SSU and priority to its “educational mission.” Robert Eyler, the interim spokesman for the university, said he did not know if SSU wanted to extend the contract or terminate it when it ends in July.

“At this stage, we had an original (60-day) contract that’s been extended 30 days,” said Eyler, an SSU economics professor serving as spokesman after Paul Gullixson left to become the county’s communications chief. “That’s where we’re at right now.”

Privacy fences surround the care sites, located in student housing in the Sauvignon and Verdot villages, and security guards are posted outside. The recreation center remains empty and has not yet been used for patients, despite plans to house more than 200 in two gyms at the facility.

The university plans to kick off its academic year, including a mix of remote and in-person classes, on schedule Aug. 18, Eyler said.

But the campus is likely to be home to far fewer students than normal. The university anticipates the size of the freshman class will decline by 20%, while modifications to reduce the spread of the virus have cut the capacity of student housing by as much as half.

But SSU officials have stressed their wish to have students back on campus in August, with Eyler calling their presence a “vital part of campus life.”

“Students’ educational outcome is right next door to their health,” Eyler said. “It’s been a very tricky walk in terms of how to bring students back and how to make sure they’re safe when they’re coming back.”

The university last week submitted an operational plan for the fall semester, including a request for face-to-face instruction in 26 upper division classes — among them chemistry labs, art classes and other subject areas difficult to replicate in a virtual environment.

SSU has previously estimated it will severely limit dorm capacity to 1,200 on campus.

Eyler said administrators at the university are still trying to figure out whether the alternate care site is compatible with students being back on campus.

“At the end of the day, part of the decision mechanism is trying to support our students,” Eyler said. “The core element is compatibility with how our students are going to be able to pursue their academic careers and remain healthy. That’s Priority 1. Can we make the case that support of the students, per the mission of the university, is still achievable with the (housing for coronavirus patients and homeless people) on site?”

Despite the looming conflict, Mase said Sonoma County has not yet seriously investigated an alternate site to handle a potential second surge of COVID-19 patients.

“We haven’t yet because we’re hoping for an extension of this,” Mase said. “But we will need to start looking at any backup plans soon if we’re not able to negotiate an extension to this one.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.