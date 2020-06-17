Petaluma man arrested in connection with series of commercial burglaries

A Petaluma man was arrested Monday after Santa Rosa police found him with a stolen truck that was reportedly connected to a commercial burglary and contained several items authorities ssuspect were stolen.

Justin Garwood, 35, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple potential charges, including possession of stolen property, burglary, vehicle theft and being a convicted felon with ammunition, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Corporate Center Parkway for an alarm call about 4:30 a.m. Monday. They didn’t find signs of entry at the business, but saw a parked, unoccupied white Ford truck that was reported to be involved in a previous commercial burglary, police said. They discovered it had been reported stolen to CHP.

Soon after, Garwood walked up to the truck and got inside. Officers detained him, and found the keys on him.

Officers found many items in the truck, including cases of wine, hand tools, power tools, fishing equipment and ammunition, but no firearms. Police suspect that some of the property was stolen.

Detectives are still going through all the property to connect them to reported burglaries. At this time, Garwood is suspected of being involved in three commercial burglaries, though police suspect he may be involved in others because of the large amount of property found in his truck. Garwood has previously been convicted of vehicle theft, burglary and vandalism, police said.

The property owners of the three commercial burglaries have either received their property back or are in the process of doing so. Police posted photos of the other recovered property on Facebook and asked the public for help identifying the owners.