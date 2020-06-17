Vegetation fire spreading north of Petaluma

Firefighters are tackling a small grass fire in a rural area north of Petaluma that started Wednesday afternoon and was sending up a large plume of smoke over southern Sonoma County, burning up to 5 acres by 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire received reports of a blaze on Mountain Ranch Road, near Hardin Lane, at 2:53 p.m., a fire captain said. Firefighters reported a rapid rate of spread because of the strong wind in the area. The fire has not been contained at this time and red flag conditions are in effect.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the area, but is not currently threatening any structures inside the city, Petaluma Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire hasn’t received any reports of injuries or structures damaged by the blaze at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

