How to participate in Santa Rosa’s online budget hearing

The Santa Rosa City Council next week will hammer out the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, a roughly $437 million spending plan that includes more than $60 million for capital projects.

The council is set to begin what’s expected to be hours of virtual public hearings and discussion about the budget Tuesday no earlier than 5 p.m. If the budget takes longer than an evening to finalize, hearings would continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the public can participate via Zoom by going to https://srcity-org.zoom.us/J/97646884048 or via phone by calling 877-853-5257 and entering the following code: 976 4688 4048.

If you just want to listen or watch, the city is expected to stream the meetings live (as it does for all full City Council meetings) via its YouTube page.

Budget documents are available online at srcity.org/800.