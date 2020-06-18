Sonoma County health officer surprises by allowing nail salons, massage studios to reopen

A slew of personal service businesses, including nail salons and massage and tattoo studios, are surprise additions to the latest wave of economic activity that will be cleared for restart in Sonoma County effective Friday.

Such higher risk services are among a list of enterprises for which the state issued new guidelines last Friday and that Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase has decided offered no additional concern than getting a haircut, which already is allowed.

“There’s really no difference between that and hair salons, barbershops, in my mind, so we thought we should just add that to it,” Mase said Thursday, referring to the personal care business sectors she had announced a week ago would not be resuming until the next reopening stage.

Her revised public health order, coming sometime Thursday, also will reopen the county to leisure travelers, by allowing overnight lodging at resorts, hotels, campgrounds and vacation home rentals for the first time since the coronavirus began spreading in California in March. And it will allow a range of activities like movie theaters, card rooms, bars and gyms.

Now, it also includes personal care activities that allow a lot of touching — though only with a lot of hand-washing, disinfection and facial coverings involved — including facials, electrolysis, waxing, body art, piercing, massage therapy, tattooing, manicures and a range of cosmetology.

Business operators are instructed to screen both employees and customers for fever, symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals and to maintain 6 feet of space between people where possible, as well as stagger customer appointments.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.