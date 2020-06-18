Subscribe

Former Contra Costa County official charged with illegal spending, perjury

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 18, 2020, 7:57AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MARTINEZ — A former California lawmaker was charged Wednesday with 34 felonies for allegedly using more than a quarter million dollars in campaign funds for personal expenses and lying about it, prosecutors said.

Joe Canciamilla, the former elections chief for Contra Costa County, is accused of committing perjury on 30 campaign disclosure statements dating back a decade, the county's district attorney's office said.

The additional four felony counts relate to grand theft of more than $261,800 in campaign funds for his personal use, prosecutors said. He allegedly spent the money on a vacation to Asia, plane tickets and other personal expenses, according to court documents.

Canciamilla’s lawyer Mike Rains said he was aware of the criminal complaint, but hasn't yet discussed it with his client.

Rains said he was disappointed the DA decided to file charges, citing Canciamilla's willingness to accept responsibility for his wrongdoing and his four-decade career in public service.

Canciamilla resigned as Contra Costa elections chief in October 2019. He was the youngest public official in state history when he was elected at age 17 to the Pittsburg school board. He later served on the Pittsburg City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors before winning three terms in the state Assembly as Democrat in 2000.

Last year the Fair Political Practices Commission found Canciamilla violated campaign finance laws at least 30 times and falsified state filings to cover it up. The commission fined him $150,000.

Canciamilla paid the fine, his lawyer said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine