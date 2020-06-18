Suspect in two Santa Rosa shootings, robbery arrested after Highway 101 chase

A man suspected in two shootings and an armed robbery in Santa Rosa last month was taken into custody after a pursuit and fight with an officer and a police dog, Santa Rosa police announced late Wednesday.

Undra Rene Cross Moore, 22, of Santa Rosa is suspected of being involved in a shooting May 14 at the Andy Lopez Unity Park that injured an 18-year-old man and a shooting May 27 on Challenger Way that wounded a 32-year-old man.

He also was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on West Third Street on May 12, Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

Arrested with him was Jesus Mendez, 19, who is a codefendant of Moore’s in a pursuit on May 15 and was arrested June 15 on suspicion of attempted murder in the park shooting.

Both men were being held in Sonoma County Jail as of Thursday morning.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when Santa Rosa police detectives were following up on an investigation when they spotted Moore driving near Mission Boulevard and Highway 12.

They followed him and it appeared he was trying to elude police, Gloeckner said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office assisted with its helicopter to track the vehicle as it traveled north on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed.

A deputy close to the highway near Healdsburg laid down spike strips, which punctured the vehicle’s tires, Gloeckner said.

Moore ran away and a Santa Rosa officer and police dog caught up to him. The officer punched Moore “several time with his hands," Gloeckner said, and the dog bit him as they were taking him into custody.

Moore suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital before being released into police custody and booked into the jail.

Two people were in the vehicle, police said.

Mendez, who had been released from jail days prior after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the park shooting, was booked on charges violating his pretrial release conditions.

Tiffany Ann Lawson, a 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident, ran toward Moore and attempted to interfere with officers during the arrest, Gloeckner said. She was cited and released on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Moore faces 15 felonies and two misdemeanors in several cases pending in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Mendez also faces numerous charges.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.