Graton Resort & Casino outside Rohnert Park reopens after three-month shutdown

Customers returned to the Graton Resort & Casino on Thursday morning, when the gambling hub on the western outskirts of Rohnert Park reopened after a three-month closure.

The Bay Area’s largest casino unlocked its doors at 8 a.m. and its main parking lot appeared about half-full within a couple hours. About 1,700 people had been counted a little after noon, according to a casino employee who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The lines that quickly formed outside casinos in Southern California last month when they reopened failed to materialize Thursday morning at the Graton resort, according to a man who said he spent an hour gambling shortly after the casino opened its doors. But it was difficult to find a seat, according to the Santa Rosa man, who declined to provide his name. There were just four seats at each card table and many of the slot machines have been turned off, with each active machine surrounded by two dark ones, he said.

“You have to get there early or there’s nothing,” the man said as he walked to a nearby bus stop.

The casino, owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, declined multiple requests by The Press Democrat for access to the property Thursday. Greg Sarris, the tribal chairman, cited a desire for “protecting the experience of our guests” in an interview earlier this week.

The resort’s 200-room hotel and the 320,000-square-foot Las Vegas-style casino each reopened Thursday with new restrictions to align with local public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those limitations include a reduced number of slot machines and seats at table games to employ physical distance recommendations, temperature checks at the door and requiring face masks be worn inside. The masks may be removed only to smoke, drink or eat, Sarris said, or the casino’s “beefed-up” security will ask guests to leave.

A pair of bicycle security guards with neon yellow shirts patrolled the parking lot Thursday morning.

The number of patrons was also set to be held at less than half its usual maximum occupancy of several thousand, though casino officials were unable to identify what those totals were.

Reduced bus service to the casino from San Francisco and cities in the East Bay and South Bay is scheduled resume on June 29, likely drawing even more people north to take advantage of Sonoma County’s eased restrictions and phased reopening.

River Rock Casino near Geyserville, which is owned and operated by the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, has set a reopening date of June 29 as well.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.