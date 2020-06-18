Four teens among six new cases of COVID-19 in Mendocino County; total now 54
Mendocino County officials announced six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including four teenagers — part of a spike in cases involving people under age 35, who now account for 43% of the county’s 54 cases, according to a news release.
The county said eight recent cases have been traced back to end-of-school or graduation gatherings in the Ukiah area, while four others over the past week are connected to in-person church services in the Ukiah area.
In response, the Mendocino County Public Health staff began testing Wednesday at the Public Health Building, 1120 South Dora St. in Ukiah. The testing will continue from 7-10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who has been notified they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.