Subscribe

Four teens among six new cases of COVID-19 in Mendocino County; total now 54

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2020, 10:21AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

Mendocino County officials announced six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including four teenagers — part of a spike in cases involving people under age 35, who now account for 43% of the county’s 54 cases, according to a news release.

The county said eight recent cases have been traced back to end-of-school or graduation gatherings in the Ukiah area, while four others over the past week are connected to in-person church services in the Ukiah area.

In response, the Mendocino County Public Health staff began testing Wednesday at the Public Health Building, 1120 South Dora St. in Ukiah. The testing will continue from 7-10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who has been notified they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine