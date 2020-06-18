Subscribe

SUV plunges off Carquinez Bridge, killing four young people

CROCKETT — Four young San Francisco Bay Area residents died when their vehicle plunged off a bridge and struck a parked freight train before hitting the ground, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers are reviewing footage but do not know why the sports utility vehicle spun out while crossing the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday night and went over the railing, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in Crockett, 29 miles (47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Officials say the car plunged 15 stories.

The Contra Costa County coroner on Wednesday identified the driver as Perla Navarro, 19, of Richmond. The passengers were Kyle Erickson, 19, of Pittsburg; Christopher Mata, 21, of Rodeo; and Cecilia Ayala, 22, of Hayward.

