Firefighters tackle small grass fire outside Cotati

Firefighters tackled a small grass fire west of Cotati on Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire received reports of a blaze near southbound Highway 116 and Stony Point Road about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a dispatcher said.

The fire spread to 2 acres before officials stopped the forward progress.

Smoke from the fire was blowing into Rohnert Park, the city’s public safety department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.