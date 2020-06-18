Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers called out sick Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing.

Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview that the sick calls began Wednesday night and continued Thursday, but said the department has sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers have called out.

“Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned," Bryant said of the officers. "But we are there to assure them that we will continue to move forward and get through this.”

Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against Garrett Rolfe, a white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it at the officer, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said.

Howard said that Brooks was not a deadly threat at the time and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, who the district attorney said stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of his oath.

Rolfe and Brosnan turned themselves in Thursday. Jail records show Brosnan was released on a $30,000 signature bond, meaning he only has to pay if he fails to show up for court, while Rolfe was being held without bond. Rolfe has been fired and Brosnan placed on desk duty.

Less than 24 hours after Friday's shooting, police chief Erika Shields resigned, and Bryant took over on an interim basis.

Bryant wore a navy blue shirt Thursday, rather than the white shirt typically worn by command staff, to show solidarity with the officers.

In the roughly three weeks since protests first broke out in Georgia's capital after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, officers have worked shifts of 12 or more hours and have been yelled at, spit on and had things thrown at them, Bryant said.

“At some point, people get tired, I recognize that, and physically exhausted,” he said. "We will definitely get beyond it, and I’m certain that we will see our sick-outs drop back to normal, average.”

The decision to prosecute the officers came less than five days after the killing rocked a city — and a nation — still reeling after Floyd’s killing set off nationwide protests that have urged an extensive rethink of policing and an examination of racism in the United States.

Since then, lawmakers have passed police reforms, Americans have reconsidered statues commemorating controversial figures, and ideas like defunding police have become part of the national conversation. The largest labor group in the Seattle area voted to expel the city’s police union Wednesday, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks, and California’s police chiefs on Thursday endorsed a plan to more aggressively weed out cops who break the law or have a history of complaints.

But the drive for change has also drawn pushback, as seen with Thursday’s callouts by police in Atlanta, and divisions over the role police should play are becoming a major flashpoint.