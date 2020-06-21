Miracle League mascot suits up to surprise Petaluma baseball players

It would take a miracle and then some for the players in an extraordinary North Bay baseball league to suit up and take the field this year.

The global pandemic poses a heightened threat to most of the children and young adults in the affiliate of the Miracle League that plays on a beauty of a diamond at Petaluma’s Lucchesi Park.

“Our population is so at-risk. It’s too risky,” Jennifer Richardson said. She’s president of Miracle League North Bay and the mother of player Liam Richardson, who’s 16 and lives with Down syndrome.

Jennifer Richardson said shelter-in-place has been especially tough, especially isolating, for Miracle League players, who range in age from 5 to 28. All have special needs.

Amid the health precautions required by COVID-19 crisis, Richardson said, the young people are especially lonely. “They’re struggling,” she said.

Eager to do something really fun for the players, the league’s parents and coaches and supporters set into motion Homer’s Honk & Cheer.

Saturday morning, they gathered at a roundabout at Lucchesi Park and took their places in a caravan. At the front was a vehicle carrying Homer, the exuberant, baseball-headed mascot of the local Miracle League.

Several league parents and players who live outside of Sonoma County gathered at the roundabout to take in the start of the Homer’s Honk & Cheer parade.

The spectators thrilled at the sight of the animated caravan. Each of the players present received a goodie bag. Gifts came from the San Francisco Giants, parents and others, and included very cool Miracle League face masks, Giants T-shirts, Hello Kitty and Star Wars bobbleheads and keepsake medals on ribbons.

The motorcade of cars and pickups and of motorcycles carrying members of Rip City Riders, who’ve been treasured supporters of Miracle League North Bay, set out for the homes of players whose families live in or around Petaluma.

The young people were outside when the high-spirited parade appeared in their neighborhood. Homer waved and horns sounded, and the players beamed at the spectacle and at the good stuff in the goodie bags.

Maybe Honk & Cheer wasn’t quite as terrific as a Miracle League baseball game would be. But, for sure, it was a hit.