Petaluma firefighters tackle structure fire

A two-story vacant structure in Petaluma caught fire early Thursday evening.

Redcom received multiple calls about a fully involved structure fire on the 800 block of East Washington Street at 4:41 p.m., a dispatcher said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the structure was a house or an abandoned building, though the dispatcher said fire responders reported the building appeared to be boarded up. There were no reports of flames spreading to any outside vegetation, the dispatcher said.

Petaluma Fire Department was tackling the blaze Thursday evening. Police advised the public to avoid East Washington Street between Payran and Ellis streets because of the fire.

