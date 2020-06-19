Subscribe

Petaluma firefighters tackle structure fire

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2020, 7:19PM
Updated 21 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A two-story vacant structure in Petaluma caught fire early Thursday evening.

Redcom received multiple calls about a fully involved structure fire on the 800 block of East Washington Street at 4:41 p.m., a dispatcher said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the structure was a house or an abandoned building, though the dispatcher said fire responders reported the building appeared to be boarded up. There were no reports of flames spreading to any outside vegetation, the dispatcher said.

Petaluma Fire Department was tackling the blaze Thursday evening. Police advised the public to avoid East Washington Street between Payran and Ellis streets because of the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine