Driver arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run collision with motorcycle riders

A Petaluma man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that sent two people on a motorcycle to the hospital Sunday.

Eduardo Wilson Escobedo-Yagut, 45, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on a felony hit-and-run charge, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte. He was held on $250,000 bail, according to the jail’s website.

The collision occurred at 5:15 p.m. Sunday as two people were riding a motorcycle south on Petaluma Boulevard South, north of Landing Way, behind a full-size Chevrolet truck. The truck began turning to the right, appearing to exit the road, then suddenly moved back into traffic, making an illegal left U-turn in front of the motorcycle.

The two riders were thrown off the motorcycle when it collided with the left side of the truck. Jarod Officer, 53, of Petaluma, and passenger Jane Matthews, 47, of Oakland, were both seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The truck fled the area, driving north.

CHP asked the public for helping locating the truck driver earlier this week, and several witnesses came forward, deRutte said. A witness identified Escobedo-Yagut as the driver. Officers went to his home and arrested him without incident at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

