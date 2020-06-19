Subscribe

Driver arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run collision with motorcycle riders

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2020, 8:05PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Petaluma man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that sent two people on a motorcycle to the hospital Sunday.

Eduardo Wilson Escobedo-Yagut, 45, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on a felony hit-and-run charge, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte. He was held on $250,000 bail, according to the jail’s website.

The collision occurred at 5:15 p.m. Sunday as two people were riding a motorcycle south on Petaluma Boulevard South, north of Landing Way, behind a full-size Chevrolet truck. The truck began turning to the right, appearing to exit the road, then suddenly moved back into traffic, making an illegal left U-turn in front of the motorcycle.

The two riders were thrown off the motorcycle when it collided with the left side of the truck. Jarod Officer, 53, of Petaluma, and passenger Jane Matthews, 47, of Oakland, were both seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The truck fled the area, driving north.

CHP asked the public for helping locating the truck driver earlier this week, and several witnesses came forward, deRutte said. A witness identified Escobedo-Yagut as the driver. Officers went to his home and arrested him without incident at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine