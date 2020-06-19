Effigy found hanging in Oakland day after nooses removed

An effigy was found hanging from a tree near Oakland's Lake Merritt Thursday morning, horrifying residents.

The incident comes a day after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced that sightings of nooses around the lake would be investigated as hate crimes by the FBI.

The effigy, reportedly dressed in jogging pants and draped in the American flag, was seen and shared on social media by Oakland residents Thursday morning.

"Horrified to see that an effigy was hanging from noose at #LakeMerritt this morning with jogging pants and American flag," Twitter user Christina Hernandez wrote. "Disgusting and disgraceful."

Twitter user @blakedontcrack shared an image of Oakland police officers removing the effigy, writing "This morning an EFFIGY (fake body) was found hanging off a tree in Lake Merritt in Oakland. This comes a day after multiple nooses were found around the lake. Juneteenth celebrations are planned for tomorrow at the Lake. These white supremacists are making their presence known."

Oakland Police Department confirmed that they found "material stuffed in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck, laying on the ground next to a tree with an American flag lying next to it" near Lake Merritt.

On Thursday afternoon Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted a statement in response to the incident: "Earlier this morning, we removed a human effigy hung from a tree at Lake Merritt — a deliberate and vile attempt to traumatize and divide Oaklanders. We immediately engaged the FBI to investigate this heinous act for what it clearly is — a hate crime."

There was some confusion yesterday surrounding the intent of the ropes found in the trees, with some claiming they were merely for use as exercise equipment.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon Mayor Schaaf dismissed these claims, telling reporters that "intentions do not matter, these are extremely serious acts. They have no place in our city at any time, but especially not this time."

Oakland Police Department had reportedly told HuffPost that “several community members” came forward to say they were used as exercise equipment. One man “claimed ownership of the ropes and stated that he intentionally placed the ropes on the tree limbs for exercise and games several months ago.”

