Subscribe

Guidelines and exemptions to California's new mask order

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 19, 2020, 8:01AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

SACRAMENTO — California on Thursday began requiring people to wear masks in most indoor spaces and some outdoor ones as it fights the coronavirus. Here are details of the statewide guidance.

WHERE AND WHEN ARE MASKS REQUIRED?

-- Inside or in line to enter indoor public spaces.

-- In hospitals, pharmacies, medical clinics or other healthcare offices.

-- While waiting for and riding public transportation, taxis or ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft. Drivers should also wear masks.

-- In work places that require interacting with the public, where food is prepared, packaged or delivered, or when sharing common spaces such as elevators and hallways.

-- In office settings where people cannot physically distance.

— While outside if it's not possible to stay six feet away from others.

WHO IS EXEMPT?

— Children age 2 and younger.

-- People with medical, mental health or developmental issues that prevent it.

-- People who are deaf or have hearing loss and those who communicate with them if seeing someone's mouth is essential.

-- Workers who would violate workplace safety rules by wearing one.

-- People eating and drinking at restaurants.

-- People swimming, walking, hiking, biking, running or doing other outdoor activity where they can stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) from others.

-- People in jails and prisons, which have their own guidance on face coverings.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine