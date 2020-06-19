Lake County sheriff dispatch center offline amid line repair; 911 calls being rerouted

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch center is without telephone capabilities because of a damaged telecommunication line.

All 911 emergency lines have been routed to other dispatch centers for response.

At about 5 a.m., a telecommunication line was damaged in the North Lakeport area, the sheriff’s office reported Friday morning.

AT&T was working to repair the damaged line, but there is no estimated time to have the repairs completed.

During this time, the non-911 dispatch telephone lines are not operational and are not able to be transferred.

Once the telephone lines are operational, the sheriff’s office said it will send out another advisory notifying the public.