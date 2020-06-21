Santa Rosa’s 24-hour police reform protest features seminars, speeches, overnight camp

The early hours of Saturday’s 24-hour Protest For Peace and Justice, which started at Doyle Community Park in Santa Rosa, were long on civility and education, short on the raw passion characterized by some other demonstrations in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, “there was a lot of anger, and rightly so,” said Alea Sanders, 24, a paralegal and one of the organizers of the event that began at noon Saturday and was scheduled to end at the same time Sunday, with a brunch in Old Courthouse Square. “And people should still be angry.”

As emotions are less raw, she said, “We’ve been given some great opportunities to educate ourselves” on issues that will the sustain momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Foremost among those issues, at this protest, was Santa Rosa’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, and the police department’s hefty share of it.

While it was called a protest, the event felt more like a combination of seminar and sleepover, with chanting, signs and music. At 4:30, the protesters began migrating 1 mile west, to Juilliard Park. Around dusk they planned to embark on a silent, candlelit march to Old Courthouse Square, a half-mile north, to honor minorities killed by police.

At the north entrance to Doyle Park, a 20-year-old named Sascha, who declined to give his last name, had parked his father’s mini-bus. Protesters who intended to spend the night in Old Courthouse Square could stash their sleeping bags and backpacks with him.

Speaking to a receptive audience of 60 or 70 people, most of them sprawled on the grass at Doyle Park, Janina Turner directed their attention to a 15-foot-high stack of blue cardboard boxes to her right. Beside it were several much shorter stacks.

Turner is a lead organizer for the Sonoma County chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate organization. The stacks served as a gigantic bar graph designed to call attention to how hefty a share of Santa Rosa’s budget goes to its police department. That figure for the next fiscal year is $62.2 million in the budget recently proposed by City manager Sean McGlynn.

“The police already take 35% of budget,” said Turner, who called for reallocating funds into programs and solutions that “get to the root of the problem.”

When someone is suffering a mental health crisis in the streets, she added, “why call the police, when we could call a mental health expert who doesn’t have a gun, and won’t escalate the situation?”

Attendees got the chance to ask about the city’s proposed budget during the event that followed: a Q&A with Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming. Also in the crowd at Doyle Park was City Council Member Chris Rogers, who’d been invited to share his in-depth knowledge of the city’s budget during a presentation around 5:30 at Juilliard Park.

While there was talk of defunding police, Alea Sanders, who helped organize the event, made the point that she dislikes that word. “What I’m a proponent of is reform and reallocation of funds,” she said.

Rogers is looking forward to having that discussion the next time the City Council meets. “I think the mentality we have in this community,” he said, “is that we’re not going to be able to arrest our way out of mental health issues, or out of poverty issues.

“Should we be investing more in social workers who can respond” to mental health calls “that are less likely to be violent, and focus our police attention elsewhere? I think it’s a really interesting and valid conversation to have.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88.