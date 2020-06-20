Windsor residents share stories of racism

Azucena Carlos Montesinos hadn’t planned on speaking to the small crowd gathered in the Windsor Town Green on Friday afternoon, but after listening to other people talk about their experiences of racism, she felt compelled to share her own.

The 20-year-old Sonoma State University student grew up and still lives in Windsor. But as a Hispanic woman at a primarily white high school, she said she often experienced racism. She internalized a lot of the negative comments her white peers would make, and thought that if she “dimmed down” her roots, she would be more accepted.

“To be a part of this community, I (had) to give up part of my identity,” she said to the crowd. “I had to whitewash myself to be a part of this community. And to be honest, that really sucks.”

Carlos Montesinos joined more than 20 people on the Town Green for an open mic event Friday afternoon. The Windsor Wellness Partnership invited people to share their experiences and raise awareness of racism within the community, following weeks of Black Lives Matter protests across Sonoma County and the rest of the country.

Carlos Montesinos told the crowd that just because violent incidents of racism haven’t happened in Windsor, it doesn’t mean that racism doesn’t exist here. She called for changes to diversify the education system and curriculum.

After Carlos Montesinos spoke, people sitting on the grass called out, “We hear you” to show their support.

One by one, people walked up to the Sparks Veterans Memorial Stage to speak. After each person finished, a woman translated their speeches into Spanish — or the speakers translated their stories themselves.

Some people walked over to a table set up near the platform to write messages on index cards — including “BLM” and “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” — which they clipped on to a string that stretched along the side of the Town Green.

Windsor resident Rosa Reynoza, who is running against Mayor Dominic Foppoli in the 2020 election, coordinated the event. She said she was inspired by a similar demonstration in downtown Healdsburg last week.

“There are a lot of people who don’t think racism is a problem in Windsor,” Reynoza said. “We thought this would be a platform to listen to our stories because that’ll allow us to learn.”

Windsor Vice Mayor Esther Lemus also spoke at the gathering. She told the crowd that when she was in high school, some white students told her that she “infested” the school. In an interview after she spoke, she said that on election night in 2018, she was standing on a street corner in Windsor with her campaign sign when someone driving by shouted “Heil Hitler” at her.

“This fancy title — it doesn’t make you immune to racism and discrimination,” she said to the crowd. “People would like to say that discrimination … was a thing from yesterday, and that could not be further from the truth.”

Windsor resident Karen Alves told the crowd that a menorah set up in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in the Town Green has been vandalized multiple times over the years — at one point, someone dumped ashes over it.

Alves said Friday’s event was important to raise awareness of these incidents, but also to show support for people who have experienced discrimination.

“It gives people a place to be heard,” she said of the event. “It shows the heart of our town.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.