Subscribe

Berkeley offers $50,000 reward in Cal student shooting death

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 19, 2020, 12:39PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BERKELEY — The city of Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person or people who fatally shot a University of California, Berkeley student while he took a walk in his neighborhood.

Seth Smith, 19, was found on the sidewalk bleeding and unresponsive Monday night near his apartment, the Berkeley Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The department said it's asking for anyone with information to come forward and that “even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime.”

Smith’s mother, Michelle Rode-Smith urged people to come forward, writing on Twitter “I need #Berkeley’s help. I can not rest until I know why my son Seth was taken from us. He enjoyed walking. He’d always been a night owl kid. He should not have been shot in the back of the head for walking on his street. This was in front of a house.”

The Sacramento-area native was set to graduate next year with a double major in history and economics. His plan was to apply for graduate school at the London School of Economics, the school’s newspaper, the Daily Cal, reported.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine