Santa Rosa police to review recorded arrest of suspected gang member bitten by police dog

The recorded road-side arrest of a suspected gang-member wanted in connection with two Santa Rosa attempted murders and an armed robbery has rekindled the raging local debate on law enforcement use of force but with another complicating factor — whether bystanders’ willingness to get involved created an even more dangerous situation.

A video sent to The Press Democrat and shared on Facebook Thursday shows the arrest of Undra Moore, 22, whom Santa Rosa police and Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives think is responsible for gang-related shootings last month that seriously injured two men. He also was wanted on the armed robbery of a convenience store May 12.

Police said they trailed him from southeast Santa Rosa to north of Healdsburg, where the tires of his vehicle were punctured by a set of spike strips laid across Highway 101 by a sheriff’s deputy. Once stopped, police said, he took off running from the vehicle, as did a male passenger who was quickly detained.

A Santa Rosa officer and his dog caught up to Moore in the grass shoulder next to the highway as traffic continued in the median lane. The officer, whose name wasn’t released, punched him several times, while the dog, Riko, bit him, police acknowledge.

What happened next raised the stakes on the already violent and tense arrest. Two women, at least one of whom was in the car with Moore, according to police, came within feet of the area where he had been detained by the Santa Rosa officer. One of the women, later identified as Tiffany Ann Lawson, of Santa Rosa, was yelling loudly at the officer and even walked between him and Moore. The other recorded the encounter on her phone.

A third woman, a motorist who had stopped and who did not appear to be affiliated, recorded the confrontation on her phone, later posting a video that drew 35,000 views on her Facebook page before she took it down.

It showed the Santa Rosa officer who’d detained Moore flagging down an approaching Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy for help as the confrontation with the two women escalated.

Within seconds, that sheriff’s deputy was at the scene and pointing his gun at Lawson, and at the motorist who had been recording the incident.

Comments on the video ranged from criticism over a violent arrest to support of officers and anger at the woman ­— identified by police as Lawson — who interjected herself in the arrest, as well as at the videographer.

Santa Rosa police Lt. John Snetsinger said a standard use-of-force review was under way Friday since the police dog was used in the takedown. The use of a dog is allowed under policy if the suspect is believed to have committed a crime or if the person is resisting or fleeing.

“So, yes, you can use a canine to apprehend this person,” he said.

Lawson, 27, whose infant child was in Moore’s vehicle during the incident and who was later cited on suspicion of obstructing police, was shown screaming at the dog handler and walking in between the officer and Moore as he lay prone in the grass. The officer ordered Lawson and the other two women multiple times to “get back.” Only one of the people, the unaffiliated motorist, appeared to comply.