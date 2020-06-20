Carmel-by-the-Sea restaurant fined up to $35,000 for violating coronavirus guidelines

A restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea is facing fines up to $35,000 for violating state and local COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release from the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The Tuck Box, owned by Jeffrey LeTowt, was cited for providing dine-in services before it was allowed, failing to follow social distancing protocols between patrons and for failing to require face coverings for employees, according to the release.

LeTowt told KSBW8 in May that The Tuck Box suffered $60,000 in losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he felt his rights were being violated.

“I'm still going to stay open, if you want to send a SWAT team and come and cuff me, come on and do it,” he said to KSBW8.

The business will take a $15,000 hit in civil penalties and faces an additional $20,000 in citations if the restaurant or its employees violate the county’s orders, according to the district attorney's office.

Monterey County has 12 deaths and 1,181 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday, according to the Monterey County Health Department.

In Mendocino County, officials issued a $10,000 citation against the owner of Fiddleheads Cafe, Chris Castleman, for his defiance of county health orders, the Press Democrat previously reported.

Castleman said he has no intention of requiring workers to wear facial coverings.

“In general, the stance I have on all this is it’s about personal responsibility and personal choice. It’s not about me being a police officer,” Castleman said.

As Sonoma County restaurants continue reopening, a number of precautions are being enforced, including face coverings for employees and social distancing between tables. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order requiring people to wear masks in most indoor spaces and some outdoor ones.