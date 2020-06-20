US attorney investigating Trump allies refuses to resign

WASHINGTON — The powerful U.S. attorney in Manhattan who has been overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump's allies showed up at his office to work Saturday, defying the attorney general who abruptly acted hours earlier to oust the prosecutor. “I’m just here to do my job,″ Geoffrey S. Berman told reporters.

The administration's push to cast aside Berman has set up an extraordinary political and constitutional clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation’s top districts, which has tried major mob and terrorism cases over the years and is investigating Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman said in a statement late Friday.

It also is deepening tensions between the department and congressional Democrats who have accused Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the agency and acting more like Trump’s personal lawyer than the country's chief law enforcement officer.

Barr offered no explanation for his action. The White House announced that Trump was nominating Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, a well-connected Wall Street lawyer has virtually no experience as a federal prosecutor, for the job.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he was unlikely to proceed with Clayton’s nomination unless New York’s senators, Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, gave their consent to the pick. Schumer already has said the bid to oust Berman “reeks of potential corruption of the legal process.”

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said his committee was inviting Berman to testify this coming week.

Only days ago, allegations surfaced from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that the president sought to interfere in an investigation by Berman's office into the state-owned Turkish bank in an effort to cut deals with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Berman's statement said he would stay on the job until a nominee was confirmed by the Senate. He challenged Barr's power to remove, given that Berman was appointed by federal judges, not by the president. Under federal law, a U.S. attorney who is appointed by district court judges can serve “until the vacancy is filled.”

But the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel argued in a 1979 opinion that the “power to remove a court-appointed U.S. attorney rests with the president.” It says “the president is responsible for the conduct of a U.S. Attorney’s office and therefore must have the power to remove one he believes is an unsuitable incumbent, regardless of who appointed him.”

A senior Justice Department official said the department planned to have Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, take over the Manhattan office temporarily, starting on July 3. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Federal prosecutors in New York have overseen numerous prosecutions and investigations with ties to Trump in recent years. That includes an ongoing investigation into Giuliani’s business dealings, including whether he failed to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The office has also prosecuted a number of Trump associates, including Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes.