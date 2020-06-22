Coronavirus confounds efforts to clear Santa Rosa homeless encampments on Highway 101 underpasses

A Santa Rosa plan to evict up to 60 people from a string of homeless encampments on underpasses of Highway 101 will start only after Sonoma County health officials have completed coronavirus testing this week after the infectious disease recently infiltrated the camps.

The pending clearance, now slated to start Wednesday, marks the largest and most high-profile effort to roust homeless since late January, when Sonoma County booted nearly 300 people living along a 2-mile stretch of the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

Separately, late Sunday night county officials confirmed a fifth Sonoma County resident died from complications of the new coronavirus. Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services, confirmed the latest death from COVID-19 occurred earlier Sunday but had no other information. County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the individual died at a skilled nursing center, but she didn’t know which one.

The fatality related to the infectious disease is the first here since May 11. The earlier three virus-related deaths occurred on May 3, April 10 and March 20.

Meanwhile, the city’s action coming this week to clear the homeless encampments also will signal a departure from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which recommends government entities refrain from forcibly dispersing existing groups of homeless to prevent the spread of COVID-19. City officials, though, say the camps have become increasingly dangerous, reaching a “tipping point” that must be addressed.

“We made a determination … that the conditions of the encampment at Doyle Park were so bad that we needed to offer folks services, needed to have them move away from that area,” said David Gouin, Santa Rosa housing and community services director. “Our assessment of the underpasses was the same. There are a lot of problems under there, a lot of health issues.”

Gouin said plans have been in place since late May, but delays associated with racial injustice protests downtown have pushed back the timetable. Late last week, Sonoma County added another hiccup, informing the city the encampments included two people confirmed to have COVID-19, sparking a scramble Saturday to test homeless living in the makeshift quarters on College Avenue and Sixth Street under Highway 101 to find and test anybody who has been in contact with those infected.

Two people who were tested for the highly contagious virus at the Sonoma County Jail were recently released before test results came back showing they contracted the virus. Upon release, they declined living at quarantine space set aside at Sonoma State University, Gouin said, and instead set up camp underneath the highway, intermingling with dozens of others camping there.

Santa Rosa announced the planned camp clearance — and the pause — in a prepared statement Thursday, saying the conditions in the camps had triggered the city’s homelessness encampment assistance program, the city’s way of clearing camps by offering services and contact information to those living on the streets.

The city has offered space outside Finley Community Center at College Avenue and Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa’s new outdoor tent shelter, or at a number of other homeless shelters throughout the city and county.

Workers with Catholic Charities, which runs the Finley temporary shelter, already have taken in residents from the highway underpass camps, the nonprofit’s Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes said.