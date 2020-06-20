Why these San Francisco streets changed their names

The streets of San Francisco have a curious history. While many are named to honor leaders, presidents, cities and trees, some gain their names from outlaws and even sex workers. Gough Street is named after a hard-working milkman and Point Lobos at Ocean Beach was so named when Spanish explorers thought the sound of barking of sea lions nearby sounded like wolves.

But over the years, hundreds of the city's street names have been changed. Often these changes are procedural administrative moves — new freeways make old alleys defunct, streets are widened to boulevards to carry more traffic — while some streets are renamed to remember poets, artists and other cultural figures who left an indelible mark on the city.

Other name changes are more controversial, and come after years of political protest against the dubious histories of their namesakes. Before getting "canceled" involved a slew of outrage on Twitter and ripped up movie deals, outed problematic figures of the past would be deplatformed by having street signs in their name removed from the alleys and avenues that had previously honored them.

And some streets in San Francisco never even got a name in the first place, often to the frustration of residents trying to call an Uber or get food delivered. Despite neighbors' attempts to get the dead-end alley between Upper Market Street and Corbett Avenue renamed "John's Way" last year, the residential stretch remains nameless, although residents did put up their own sign.

Here are the stories behind some of the more consequential street name changes in San Francisco.

Justin Herman Plaza becomes Embarcadero Plaza

In 2017, after a fight that lasted decades, M. Justin Herman's name was finally removed from the plaza at the eastern end of Market Street in San Francisco.

In the '60s, Herman was head of the San Francisco Redevelopment Agency. Under his tenure, large areas of the city were redeveloped, forcing thousands of residents, many of them poor and non-white, to leave their homes and businesses. In redeveloping the Western Addition, 10,000 people were displaced and more than 60 city blocks cleared. Herman's agency also aggressively acquired land in Chinatown and the Tenderloin, forcing poor residents from their neighborhoods.

In 1965, novelist Thomas Fleming described Herman as the "arch-villain in the black depopulation of the city."

Army Street becomes Cesar Chavez Street

The east-west street that stretches from the Bayview neighborhood to Noe Valley was renamed in 1995 in honor of American labor leader and Latino American civil rights activist, Cesar Chavez. The decision at the time to change the street's name created a fight that echoes in today's debate over the naming of statues, military bases and roads. The LA Times reported at the time:

San Francisco prides itself on its tolerance and diversity, but this year’s decision by the Board of Supervisors to change the name of Army Street to Cesar Chavez Street has turned surprisingly divisive. Longtime residents of mostly white Noe Valley -- up in arms over the change -- have placed an initiative on the city’s Nov. 7 ballot that would erase Chavez’s name from street signs along the three-mile roadway.

"People just want to hold on to something,” observed Rick Stewart, a 27-year-old technology writer who moved to Cesar Chavez Street this summer. “A lot of white people here feel like they don’t have much they can hold on to -- even if it’s just the name Army Street.”