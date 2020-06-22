Fifth Sonoma County resident dies from the new coronavirus

A fifth Sonoma County resident has died from complications of the coronavirus, county officials said Sunday night.

The fatality related to the infectious disease is the first here since May 11. The earlier three virus-related deaths were on May 3, April 10 and March 20.

Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services, confirmed the latest death from COVID-19 occurred Sunday but had no other information.

County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the individual died at a skilled nursing center, but she didn’t know which one.

Along with the fifth death, the county website also showed 32 more cases Sunday, marking the highest single-day case total since the pandemic began in March. The previous high-water mark, 30 cases, occurred a little more than a week ago on June 13. There were 18 new infections on Saturday.

As of Sunday night, the county has 885 total COVID-19 infections, and 514 people have recovered.