Redding teen faces charges in rat poison death

REDDING — Prosecutors say a 14-year-old Northern California boy will face criminal charges in the death of another teen who snorted rat poison that he believed was cocaine.

Shasta County prosecutors tell the Record Searchlight of Redding (http://bit.ly/1uy2Vi8) the 14-year-old supplied the rat poison, but did not intend to harm the 16-year-old boy who died. The 14-year-old allegedly told investigators he found a bottle containing white powder in his garage.

Deputy District Attorney Tom Toller says he will face some charge, although what that will be has not yet been determined.

The boy who died was among three Anderson area teens who snorted the rat poison last month. The other two are expected to be OK.

