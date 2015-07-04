The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
A fire in Bodega Bay burned about 3½ acres of grass early Saturday morning, Cal Fire officials said.
The blaze was reported on Bay Flat Road around 1:20 a.m. Cal Fire and Bodega Bay fire departments responded, containing the flames by 3:10 a.m.
No structures were damaged; the cause is still under investigation.
You can reach Staff Writer Jamie Hansen at 521-5205 or jamie.hansen@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jamiehansen.