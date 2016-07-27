A Bodega Bay home was saved Tuesday by alert firefighters who spotted smoke on the roof as they drove by on Highway 1, the chief said.
The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. just north of the entrance to Doran Beach, Chief Sean Grinnell said.
A crew driving the department’s new water tender was headed to a training exercise when they saw smoke billowing from a roof, Grinnell said.
They stopped to see where it was coming from and discovered the roof was starting to burn, he said.
Firefighters sprang into action, knocking down the flames and preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the occupied house. Damage was limited to a 4-foot hole in the roof and part of a bedroom, Grinnell said.
You can reach Staff Writer Paul Payne at 568-5312 or paul.payne@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ppayne.