Santa Rosa police ID six suspects in wake of fire at suspected hash oil lab

Santa Rosa police have arrested three people and issued warrants for three more in the aftermath of a July 19 fire in a warehouse filled with more than 12,000 filled butane canisters and an illegal hash oil lab.

Thomas J. Warren, 63, of Forestville, the owner of a painting business in the burned warehouse, turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a Friday report by police. He is suspected of possessing marijuana for sale, manufacturing a controlled substance and causing a fire to a structure.

The other arrested suspects were Jacqueline Christman, 51, and Yves W. Smith, 38, both of Santa Rosa. Warrants were issued for Terry A. Mitchell, 32, and Megan R Mitchell, 27, both of Forestville, and Robert Reuskins, 28, of Windsor

The July fire caused more than $200,000 in damage to the warehouse on Condo Court off Coffey Lane. Investigators concluded the fire began when butane fumes were ignited by a warming plate or other heat source within the warehouse.

After the blaze was extinguished, fire and police officials confirmed the building held more than a painting business. Detectives located a lab with more than 1,500 pounds “of marijuana material” and processed marijuana hash oil. Also present were 592 glass extraction vessels filled with marijuana, nearly 12,800 filled butane canisters and about 3,500 used canisters.

Over the next six weeks, detectives reviewed evidence and followed up leads. They eventually identified six suspects and on Sept. 1 served both search warrants and arrest warrants.

