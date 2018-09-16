Santa Rosa fifth-grader Rilee Harte was challenged last month with an enviable task. From all the adorable, handcrafted playhouses available at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, she had to choose the one she liked best.

There were several contenders, but Rilee ended up selecting one decorated with colorful swirls and elegant shapes found in the ornate artistry of India.

“I just really liked the different kinds of designs,” she said. “I’m probably going to put a lot of art stuff in my playhouse, and maybe a small table.”

Rilee, who likes doing art and gymnastics, is among the children now enjoying their very own playhouses courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County and ReStore, its discount home improvement store.

The nonprofit organization is known for its community projects and its work helping adults build affordable houses and making home repairs, but it isn’t overlooking the childhood fun and imaginative play inspired by pint-sized houses for kids.

Most of the playhouse recipients, including Rilee, lost their homes to October’s firestorms that ravaged North Bay communities. Fires were still burning in Sonoma County when staff at Habitat Sonoma started getting calls from businesses across the Bay Area — and beyond — asking how they could help, what their employees could do to aid those affected by the fires.

More than 80 corporate groups reached out, some making donations and others wanting to provide hands-on help. Habitat Sonoma staff went into action researching how best to respond. Wayne Kleefeld, general manager at the Santa Rosa ReStore, had heard about a successful Habitat for Humanity playhouse program in the East Bay.

By May, he’d introduced the program locally as a way for corporate sponsors not only to make monetary donations, but to give their employees hands-on, team-building opportunities, especially during a lull between planning, permit processing and housing construction for fire survivors.

Businesses can sponsor a playhouse for $2,500 and either send a team of up to 10 employees to assemble and decorate a playhouse or allow another volunteer group to take over the hands-on activities.

Larger groups can make multiple playhouses, with team-building sessions of all sizes held at the Santa Rosa ReStore or at off-site locations. The efforts support Habitat Sonoma’s mission statement “to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

Levi Strauss & Co. of San Francisco completed three playhouses, followed by Medtronic of Santa Rosa, which is sponsoring 20 playhouses.

Medtronic teams have completed 16 playhouses to date, among the many ways it has supported Habitat Sonoma following the deadly fires. Three other companies are scheduled to make 13 additional playhouses over the next two months.

Kleefeld said corporate teams not only appreciate that their efforts are helping children, but they “really, really enjoy the experience.”

Each playhouse has a theme such as garden, dinosaur, outer space, farm, jungle and sea life, with each volunteer group asked to sketch a design and then paint the scenes onto the treated plywood panels that are assembled into playhouses.

Standing 6 feet tall, each playhouse comes festooned with shingled roofs, scalloped trim and arched front doors detailed with peek-a-boo holes.

Walls, roofs, windows and doors are cut in advance, complete with screw holes for attaching hinges. Each playhouse comes painted with a base coat, then teams apply background colors, often a cheerful yellow, pink, blue or green.