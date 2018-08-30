(1 of ) Police officers carry automatic weapons at Balboa High School after responding to reports of an active shooter on campus in San Francisco on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Police said they arrested three people Thursday after responding to a report of a gunshot inside the high school. A gun was recovered on school grounds, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan declined to say if it had been fired. (Paul China/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
(2 of ) Cindy Castillo, left, runs to her hug her sister Balboa High School sophomore Patricia Martinez, right, as they are reunited after a gun incident at the school Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in San Francisco. Police said they arrested three people Thursday after responding to a report of a gunshot inside the high school. A gun was recovered on school grounds, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan declined to say if it had been fired. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
