(1 of ) Marine Corps enlistees, or poolees Keaone Stephens, left, and Tyler Cato, who graduated from Montgomery High School together, perform buddy push ups during a physical training session with Marine recruiters and other poolees at Harvest Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens shouts commands to raise and lower the 150-lbs. log he carries along Santa Rosa Avenue with three other poolees during a physical training session with Marine recruiters, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez runs with another poolee on his shoulders in a fireman's carry during a physical training session with Marine recruiters and other poolees at Harvest Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens poses for a portrait in his bedroom, which is decorated with the Marine Corps flag and a tapestry, at right, that his great-grandmother created from his father's Marine dress blues uniform, in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, August 16, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens, left, talks with his mother Tanya Stephens in the kitchen of their home in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, August 16, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) A Marine Corps recruiter walks past a pair of yellow footprints, which resemble the footprints Marine recruits stand on when they arrive at boot camp, at the Marine Corps recruiting station in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Marine Corps poolee Tyler Cato poses for a portrait outside the trailer he uses as his bedroom, decorated with the Marine Corps flag, in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, August 16, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) A platoon of Marine Corps poolees from Sonoma and Marin Counties hike up Taylor Mountain carrying weighted rucksacks and disassembled pullup bars with their Marine recruiters, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) "Show me your war face!" orders a Marine Corps staff sergeant, which spurs poolees, including Keaone Stephens, center, to yell as loud as they can during a hike up Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) A platoon of Marine Corps poolees from Sonoma and Marin counties hike back down Taylor Mountain carrying weighted rucksacks and disassembled pullup bars with their Marine recruiters, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Marine Corps poolee Tyler Cato, right, bids a tearful farewell to his little brother Brayden Kamler at the Marine recruiting office on the day he is shipping out to boot camp boot camp for the next 13 weeks, in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens embraces his girlfriend Bailey Merodio outside the Marine recruiting office on the day he is shipping out to boot camp for the next 13 weeks, in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez, right, embraces his girlfriend Andrea Lara while his aunt and uncle Nan and Mike Lax prepare to say their goodbyes, just before Jimenez departs for boot camp for the next 13 weeks, at the Marine recruiting office in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Marine Corps poolees Tyler Cato, left, Keaone Stephens, and Jose Jimenez move their photos up from the row of poolees to the row of Marine recruits currently in training at boot camp, on the day they are shipping out for boot camp themselve, at the Marine recruiting office in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Marine Corps poolees Tyler Cato, Keaone Stephens, and Jose Jimenez move their photos up from the row of poolees to the row of Marine recruits currently in training at boot camp, on the day they are shipping out for boot camp themselve, at the Marine recruiting office in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Marine Corps poolees Tyler Cato, left, Keaone Stephens, and Jose Jimenez tear into their lunches of cold MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) combat rations after hiking Taylor Mountain with other poolees from Sonoma and Marin counties in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens, center, and three other poolees perform military presses with a 150-lbs. truck tire over their heads during physical training with Marine recruiters at Harvest Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez, left, and Keaone Stephens perform squad push ups with other poolees during physical training with Marine recruiters at Harvest Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Marine Corps poolees Tyler Cato, left, Keaone Stephens, and Jose Jimenez tear into their lunches of cold MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) combat rations after hiking Taylor Mountain with other poolees from Sonoma and Marin counties in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez, right, and three other poolees carry a 150-lbs. truck tire along Santa Rosa Avenue during a physical training session with Marine recruiters and other poolees, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Marine Corps poolee guide Keaone Stephens leads other poolees in stretching and warmup exercises before physical training, at the Marine Corps recruiting station in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Marine Corps poolee guide Keaone Stephens, center, leads other poolees in warmup exercises before physical training, at the Marine Corps recruiting station in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Marine Corps poolees carry two truck tires, a 150-lbs. log and a half dozen weighted ammunition cans down Santa Rosa Avenue for physical training at Harvest Park near the Armed Forces Recruiting Center in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens and three other poolees carry a 150-lbs. log on their shoulders while walking down Santa Rosa Avenue for physical training, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez and three other poolees perform log exercises during physical training with Marine recruiters at Harvest Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Marine Corps poolee guide Keaone Stephens stabs the Marine recruiting station guidon into the ground during physical training with Marine recruiters at Harvest Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez, right, gets help from poolee Manuel Cervantes to place weighted ammunition cans on his shoulders during physical training with Marine recruiters in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Marine Corps poolee guide Keaone Stephens carries the Marine recruiting station guidon one final time while he and poolees Jose Jimenez and Tyler Cato watch other poolees perform pullups with Marine recruiters at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Stephens, Jimenez, and Cato will ship out to boot camp the next day. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Marine Corps poolee guide Keaone Stephens shouts encouragement to other poolees maxing out their pullups at Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Marine Corps poolees Keaone Stephens, upper right, Tyler Cato and Jose Jimenez toss weighted rucksacks into the back of a pickup truck, under the supervision of Marine GySgt Michael Espurvoa, far left, after the poolees hiked up Taylor Mountain with the cadre of Marine recruiters, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Marine Corps poolee Keaone Stephens holds his girlfriend Bailey Merodio just before Stephens ships out to boot camp in San Diego for the next 13 weeks, in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Marine Corps poolee Jose Jimenez says farewell to his aunt Nan Lax, who sheds a few tears, before Jimenez ships out to boot camp in San Diego for the next 13 weeks, in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)