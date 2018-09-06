A birthday picnic in Rohnert Park on Sept. 22 will celebrate the life of former Press Democrat reporter and editor John Purroy.

The gathering will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ladybug Park clubhouse on Liman Way. Guests are invited to bring along photographs and stories of Purroy, who worked in the PD newsroom from 1958 to 1983.

A resident of Rohnert Park, Purroy died July 13 at the age of 85.

Related Stories
John Purroy, longtime Press Democrat newsman, dies at 85

With the celebration at the park, his wife, Teresa de la O, continues a tradition of holding a picnic for his birthday. Purroy would have turned 86 on Sept. 24.