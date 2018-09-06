A birthday picnic in Rohnert Park on Sept. 22 will celebrate the life of former Press Democrat reporter and editor John Purroy.
The gathering will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ladybug Park clubhouse on Liman Way. Guests are invited to bring along photographs and stories of Purroy, who worked in the PD newsroom from 1958 to 1983.
A resident of Rohnert Park, Purroy died July 13 at the age of 85.
With the celebration at the park, his wife, Teresa de la O, continues a tradition of holding a picnic for his birthday. Purroy would have turned 86 on Sept. 24.