(1 of ) Farmworkers pick grapes at the W.W. Monroe orchard and vineyard near Sebastopol in 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A postcard of the Frank Nervo Winery in Healdsburg. Frank Nervo Jr. constructed the iconic stone winery building located between Healdsburg and Geyserville in 1908. The Nervo family operated the business until 1972 when the property was sold to Schlitz Brewing. The Trione family bought the property in 1982 and operated it as Canyon Road Winery. They restored the building and reopened it as a tasting room in 2009. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Hop pickers pose for a photo at the Thomas Miller Hop Ranch in 1880. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(4 of ) Prune drying at the Russian River Packing Company in Healdaburg in 1897. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Farmworkers load grapes at Buena Vista Vineyard in Sonoma in 1870. (Photo by Eadweard Muybridge Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) A wagonload of grapes arrives at the Railroad Depot in Occidental in 1901. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) A postcard of the Gauer Estate Vineyard in Alexander Valley in the 1980s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Thomas E. Barlow's berry pickers in dining tents at the Barlow Ranch in Sebastopol around 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Hop pickers at Cunningham Ranch in 1896. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) An unidentified farmworker harvests grain at Akers Ranch in Schellville in the 1890s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Dried prune bins at Frei Brothers in Sebastopol in 1909. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Grape inspection and culling tables at Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in 1987. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Ivan Roberts as a young man picking apples in an orchard in the 1930s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Workers pick apples at the Kauffman Ranch and apple orchard in 1935. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Darrel Hurst examines picked apples at the Twin Hill Ranch in Sebastopol in 1978. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Pumpkins are weighed on a scale at the Sonoma County Harvest Festival in 1981. (Photo by Don Meacham. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Baskets for grape picking stacked beside unidentified vineyard buildings in 1952. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Gertrude Roberts and her young son Don pick Gravenstein apples in the Roberts Orchard in the early 1940s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) A farmer plows a vineyard in Graton in 1913. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Members of the Foppiano family stand among the grape vines in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) The Korbel vineyard near Guerneville, circa 1905. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Grape wagons and winery workers outside the Oliveto Wine Company in Healdsburg between 1904 and 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) Nancy Clark Taylor and Bessie pick prunes at Taylor Ranch in Santa Rosa in 1902. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)