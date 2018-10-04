(1 of ) The Odd Fellows Hall at night on Petaluma’s Main Street, July 4, 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) An interior view of the Petaluma Egg Exchange at 262 Main St., circa 1905. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) A pumping contest between veteran San Francisco firefighters and the Petaluma Fire Department on North Main Street in Petaluma in 1895. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Soldiers from Petaluma’s Company C march down Main Street in Petaluma on June 30, 1898. The regiment was called up to fight in the Spanish-American War. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) A butcher stands in front of the damaged City Meat Market at 824 Main St. (now Petaluma Boulevard) after the 1906 earthquake. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) The front view of the severely damaged Johnson Building on Main Street in Petaluma after the 1906 earthquake. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Paving Main Street in downtown Petaluma in 1907. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Main Street in Petaluma between B Street and Western Avenue showing the Gossage building (far left) and the McNear building to the right in 1924. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Looking north on Petaluma Boulevard toward the Masonic Hall building in 1922. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Main Street in Petaluma in 1924, showing the American Hotel, Raymond Brothers and the Maze. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Main Street in Petaluma in 1924. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Removing palm trees to widen Main Street in Petaluma in 1926. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) A 1928 view of Main Street from the cannon at Hill Plaza Park between Prospect and Washington streets. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A view of the Masonic Hall looking west on Main Street in Petaluma in 1935. Businesses shown include Asherman's Market, Damon & Oster Ladies Hair Cutting and The Golden Gate Grill. The clock reads 11:45. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Main Street in Petaluma in 1947. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) The Petaluma Central Labor Council float moves down Main Street in Petaluma in 1941 during the Sonoma-Marin Fair Parade. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) A view of Main Street in Petaluma featuring Dahlgren's Drug Store in February 1948. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) The Petaluma branch of the Bank of America located at 201 Main St. in 1954. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) A view of Main Street in Petaluma in 1954. (Photo by Thomas Floyd Colvin. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) The Phoenix block of Main Street in Petaluma in 1954. The buildings were erected by George P. McNear and housed Woolworth’s for many years. (Photo by Thomas Floyd Colvin. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) The Odd Fellows Hall building at 111 Main St. in 1954. (Photo by Thomas Floyd Colvin. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Looking north from Western Avenue on Main Street in Petaluma in 1955. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Novato firefighters perform stunts in the 1958 Sonoma-Marin Fair Parade in front of Medico Drug Co. and Lombardi Men's Store. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) The Phoenix block of Petaluma Boulevard North (formerly Main Street) in 1971. The building once held Woolworth’s. (Photo by Harlan Osborn/ The Petaluma Argus-Courier)
(25 of ) A view of the American Hotel building at 129 Main St. in Petaluma in 1962. The building was dismantled in 1966. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) A Petaluma Boulevard street view from 1963. (Courtesy of the Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Silva Appliance store with employees at 402 Petaluma Boulevard North in 1964. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) Bill Beffa carrying a torch on Petaluma Boulevard North in Petaluma, circa 1966 (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) Looking southeast from Hill Plaza Park in Petaluma in 1968. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) Rubble and columns from buildings on the 200 block of Main Street (later Petaluma Boulevard North) at the site of the new Bank of America branch building in 1969. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) The Odd Fellows building at 107 Petaluma Boulevard North, circa 1975. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) The Phoenix block of Petaluma Boulevard North (formerly Main Street) in 1971. The building once held Woolworth’s. (Photo by Harlan Osborn/ The Petaluma Argus-Courier)
(33 of ) Buildings at 145, 155 and 159 Petaluma Boulevard North showing the Wide World of Shoes, Marin Surplus and Aaron's Furniture and Mattress Co.in 1986. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(34 of ) The 100 block of Petaluma Boulevard North (formerly Main Street) showing Wells Fargo Bank, Shower's Fine Foods, Joe's A-1 Bakery, Keig's Fine Shoes and Odd Fellows Hall in 1986. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(35 of ) The McNear Building and the Mystic Theater appeared in films such as "American Grafitti," "Peggy Sue Got Married"," "Inventing the Abbotts" and 1996's "Phenomenon." (Press Democrat file photo)
(36 of ) The former home of the Petaluma Seed Bank on Petaluma Boulevard in 2014. The building was constructed in 1926 and has housed a bank and rug store. Earlier this year, CannaCraft co-founder Ned Fussell signed a five-year lease with the building’s owners. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat)