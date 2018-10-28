s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Cloverdale group investigates paranormal activity

MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 27, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Nor-Cal Paranormal Research Society

Find the group on Facebook or at https://tinyurl.com/y77ug6z7.

Kary LaMaster is a stay-at-home mom. But by night, she and a team of friends set out to prove the afterlife exists, investigating haunted places in and around Cloverdale.

The 37-year-old ghost hunter started the Nor-Cal Paranormal Research Society in June, along with her aunt, Betsi Hamilton, Henry Duna and John Lorence, the skeptic in the group. Since forming the nonprofit, the four have conducted paranormal investigations at the historic Gould-Shaw House Museum and the Cloverdale Cemetery, where they’ve had hair-raising encounters.

LaMaster said a camera recorded a lot of light anomalies during an overnight visit at the Gould-Shaw House, considered the oldest home in Cloverdale. She said the light orbs felt like surging bolts of static electricity.

Duna, a consulting utility forester, said he felt something touch his hand and later his hair and scalp while inside the house. When they entered the attic, he said he felt really cold and had to put on a sweatshirt, something he almost never does.

The overnight investigation did not turn Lorence into a believer, even though light-sensitive cameras filmed an orb swooping down on him. The 38-year-old Cloverdale native and automotive body shop production manager said he felt nothing.

“All three of them see this and feel that,” he said. “I had no idea what they were talking about because I saw nothing and I heard nothing.

“I want to actually see it with my own eyes,” he said. “I don’t want to have to watch a video.”

A 2017 study from Chapman University found nearly 1 in 4 people believed in some kind of paranormal activity. More than half of Americans believe in haunted places, according to the study.

LaMaster said she has experienced phenomena such as lights switching off on their own since she was a young child, though her family told her it was her imagination working overtime.

“Looking back, I never knew who or what they were,” said LaMaster, a mother of two who has lived in Cloverdale for most of her life. “All I knew was they were there to torment and scare me.”

Organizing a group of paranormal investigators, she says, is her way of shining a light on mysterious forces and, perhaps, finding explanations.

Hamilton, a 49-year-old licensed vocational nurse-turned-massage therapist, said she, too, had similar ghostly experiences to her niece.

“You can feel their energy,” Hamilton said. “Sometimes it’s creepy and sometimes it’s not.”

LaMaster said she has heard footsteps running up and down the empty hallways at night in her house, which had been vacant for two years before her family moved in within the last year. After she smudged the house with sage and put olive oil over the front door, she said the footsteps stopped.

On an outing to the Cloverdale Cemetery, as she was taking a photo of Hamilton walking up ahead, LaMaster got a puzzling text from a South Bay friend that read “Charles and Annie say hi and want to thank you for visiting.” The friend had no idea LaMaster was at the cemetery. Neither LaMaster nor Hamilton knew who Charles and Annie were, and the women said they were surprised when they found themselves standing near the grave of Charles and Annie Smith.

Nor-Cal Paranormal Research Society

Find the group on Facebook or at https://tinyurl.com/y77ug6z7.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

Their first paranormal investigation outside of Cloverdale will take place the week after Thanksgiving.

A former Cloverdale resident who moved into a 1940s house in Ukiah earlier this year reached out to LaMaster and her team after encountering a ghostly figure that smelled like hops and wore boots, denim and a big straw hat, much like those worn by farmworkers. The woman reached out to LaMaster after learning about the paranormal research society on Facebook.

“We don’t charge for our services. We like to believe that what we are offering will help people by either proving there is or isn’t something going on,’ ” LaMaster said. “I know for myself, the more I study and learn, and the more I follow this path I’m on, the less frightened I am.”

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment