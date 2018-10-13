Petaluma police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing someone “for no apparent reason” early Saturday morning, officials said.
Officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso at 1:48 a.m. near 4th and B streets, according to a police statement.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, who was later located and identified as Brandon Puehse of Petaluma. Police said Puehse was carrying “the weapon” but gave no description of it.
“Witnesses stated Puehse stabbed the victim for no apparent reason,” police said in a statement.
Police officials could not be reached for more details of the attack.
No information the about tvictim’s condition was provided in the statement. Also, it was not clear if the victim was a youth or adult.
Puehse was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Sonoma County Jail. His bail has been set at $30,000.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective John Silva at 707-778-4372.
