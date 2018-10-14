A stabbing near downtown Santa Rosa left two men injured and another behind bars early Sunday, police said.
Frank Tobin, 27, of Santa Rosa, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation.
He approached two men shortly after midnight while they were walking in the 600 block of Humboldt Street and challenged one of them to a fight, Santa Rosa police said. Both men ultimately joined the fight.
During the altercation, Tobin pulled out a knife, stabbing one of the men numerous times in the upper body and cutting the other man on the left hand and torso, police said.
Officers caught up with the suspect after he fled on foot. The folding knife used during the assault was recovered, police said.
The victims were treated at a local hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Police withheld their names pending further investigation.
You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts