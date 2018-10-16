Wearing a Halloween mask and acting like he was armed, a robber early Tuesday held up an east Santa Rosa convenience store, Santa Rosa police said.
The masked man had one hand in a pocket as if he held a gun there as he told a clerk to hurry and get to the register, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.
The robber took cash from the register and grabbed some cigarettes. He also demanded the clerk’s cellphone, but the man refused and the robber ran out of the store.
Police were called at 1 a.m. to the 7‑Eleven store on Yulupa Avenue.
