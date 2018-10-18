(1 of ) Geoffrey Skinner a cataloging and metadata librarian and Katherine Rinehart, manager of the History and Genealogy of the Sonoma County Library, look over the condition of Sonoma county's historical archive housed on the campus of Los Guilicos past women's detention center, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017. The October fires came perilously close to the entire campus and archives . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat
(2 of ) Hood Mountain Regional Park in Kenwood is black from the October fires, that came close to Los Guilicos, which was evacuated. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Gaye LeBaron reviews "1904 Book of Santa Rosa Arrests for the City of Santa Rosa" as part of her research for a Press Democrat article. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(5 of ) A typical row of boxes containing documents generated by various Sonoma County departments. The library receives an average of 60 requests a year from departments wishing to access these materials. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(6 of ) Consulting archivist Lynn Downey, peruses records from Henry N. Wallace (1916-1974), a Sonoma County based civil engineer and surveyor.
Following Wallace’s death in 1974, his collection of field books, property surveys, engineering records, architectural drawings, building and bridge specifications, and hundreds of other documents were deeded to Sonoma State University, which donated them the Sonoma County Library in the 1990s and placed in the County Archive at Los Guilicos. The collection consists of materials related to Wallace’s career as a private consultant as well as items that date back to the 1900s which belonged to his uncle Marshall M. Wallace, former County of Sonoma Road Commissioner, sanitation engineer and surveyor. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(7 of ) Photo of Marshall and Henry Wallace. (Courtesy of Cynthia Wallace)
(8 of ) A sample of the types of materials that can be found at the archive. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(9 of ) A close-up of contents showing tapes of interviews conducted by Rich McGlinchey and others as part of a television series called "Sonoma County in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s." Working with the California State Library's California Audiovisual Program, now known as the California Revealed Project, the library was able to create archival digital copies of nearly half the 400 tapes. Interviews with such notable Sonoma County individuals as Helen Rudee, Gaye LeBaron, Joe Rodota, Bernice Peterson, Maria Cipriani and many others are now available to view through the Sonoma County Library's online catalog and the internet archive. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(10 of ) A telegram discovered in one of several boxes of materials containing Sonoma County Hospital records (1935-1948). The Sonoma County Hospital received funding from the Public Works Administration. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(11 of ) A recent discovery found in the Wallace Collection -- drawings prepared by San Francisco architect E. Geoffrey Bangs in 1945 for a third-story addition to the Sonoma County Courthouse. According to the UC Berkeley Environmental Design Archive, Bangs was a Bay Area architect and graduate of UC Berkeley. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1914 and obtained his master's the following year. Bangs designed many public buildings and large-scale public housing projects in Northern California. His projects included UC Berkeley's Lewis Hall, the Contra Costa Hall of Records and the courthouses for Shasta and Butte counties. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(12 of ) A signature block. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(13 of ) A close-up of a page from the 1904 "Book of Arrests" for the City of Santa Rosa. Other such books covering the 1890s through the 1920s are housed at the archive. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(14 of ) One of many cabinets containing Board of Supervisor minutes from 1906 to 1970. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(15 of ) A box containing reports of prisoners at the Sonoma County Jail between 1895 and 1931. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(16 of ) An image showing how close the Nuns fire came to the archives. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(17 of ) Materials can be brought to the Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library on Third and E streets in Santa Rosa upon request. This is necessary because the archive does not have a study area and the working conditions are less than ideal for anyone needing to spend more than a few minutes looking at a document. Shown here are Sonoma County Genealogical Society volunteers, Carol Eber and Steve Lovejoy. Steve is the president of the Sonoma County Genealogical Society and a member of the Sonoma County Historical Records Commission. Eber used records from the archive in her role as chair of the Sonoma County Regional Parks board when Sonoma County Parks was planning for its 50th anniversary. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(18 of ) A cabinet containing rolls of architectural drawings and specifications for over 200 Sonoma County buildings, mostly schools, dating from the 1920s to the 1950s. A consulting archivist, Lisa Monhoff, prepared an inventory of the collection in 2016. The projected was funded by a grant from the Sonoma County Historical Records Commission. The next step is to properly house this significant collection. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(19 of ) Shelves containing boxes of U-matic and VHS tapes given to the library several years ago by the Sonoma County Information Office, now known as the County Administrator's Office. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(20 of ) A view of the archive interior. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(21 of ) Like materials are not always placed next to each other. Here, the Record Book for Sonoma School District is next to Calendar of Civil Cases, which is next to City of Santa Rosa License Register.. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(22 of ) A general view of the archives. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(23 of ) Sonoma State University history student Steven Jones lends a hand sorting through materials at the archive. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(25 of ) A general view of the archive. The cabinets to the right came out of the 1908 Sonoma County Courthouse, which was demolished in 1966. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(26 of ) The Sonoma County Archive, located off Pythian Road, survived the October 2017 Tubbs and Nuns fires only to be further threatened by potential flash floods and mudslides in January 2018. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(27 of ) Consulting archivist Lynn Downey pulls boxes containing VHS and U-matic tapes deeded to the library by what at the time was known as the Sonoma County Public Information Office. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(28 of ) In addition to records generated by various Sonoma County departments, the archive also holds records associated with the City of Santa Rosa. In 1965, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the City of Santa Rosa passed a joint resolution designating the Sonoma County Library as the official archive for the county and city. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(29 of ) A disaster preparedness workshop led by the California Preservation Program at the Sonoma County Library. Over the past year, Sonoma County Library staff has participated in disaster prevention, response and recovery trainings designed specifically for those who care for valuable historic records. These trainings were offered by the California Preservation Program and given free thanks to funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Getty Foundation, and the California State Library. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(30 of ) Charlie Siebenthal at the Sonoma County Library on Aug. 1, 2018. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(31 of ) Researchers at the Sonoma County Library. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)
(32 of ) Walt Ryan at the Sonoma County Library in July 2017. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Archives)